Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Cost-sharing agreement for Old Hwy 20 bridge reconstruction expected to be approved

An endangered snail lives under the bridge, and an official said that protective measures will be taken to protect its habitat.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 12:59 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 1:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Mark Masey, a Limestone County engineer, an agreement for cost-sharing of the Old Highway 20 bridge reconstruction should be approved Monday, January 7.

The cost of construction will be $2.6 million. Eighty percent of this is covered by federal funds, and the remaining 20 percent will be split between Limestone County, the city of Huntsville and the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Masey said protective measures are being taken into account for an endangered snail that lives under the bridge, like avoiding having anything in the water that could disrupt its habitat.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events