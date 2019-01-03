Cost-sharing agreement for Old Hwy 20 bridge reconstruction expected to be approved

According to Mark Masey, a Limestone County engineer, an agreement for cost-sharing of the Old Highway 20 bridge reconstruction should be approved Monday, January 7.

The cost of construction will be $2.6 million. Eighty percent of this is covered by federal funds, and the remaining 20 percent will be split between Limestone County, the city of Huntsville and the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Masey said protective measures are being taken into account for an endangered snail that lives under the bridge, like avoiding having anything in the water that could disrupt its habitat.