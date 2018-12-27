Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville Hospital to post standard charges online beginning in 2019

File

Hospital charges can vary geographically depending on where the care is received.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 5:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to a statement from the Huntsville Hospital Health System, standard charges will be posted online beginning in January of 2019.

The listed dollar amounts will be the gross charges for a particular service, supply or drug and won't reflect what the hospital is paid or what patients will pay. The hospital said this information is intended to help consumers better understand hospital billing. 

Huntsville Hospital Health System offers financial assistance to uninsured patients meeting certain income criteria for lower-priced or free care.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events