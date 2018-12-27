Huntsville Hospital to post standard charges online beginning in 2019

According to a statement from the Huntsville Hospital Health System, standard charges will be posted online beginning in January of 2019.

The listed dollar amounts will be the gross charges for a particular service, supply or drug and won't reflect what the hospital is paid or what patients will pay. The hospital said this information is intended to help consumers better understand hospital billing.

Huntsville Hospital Health System offers financial assistance to uninsured patients meeting certain income criteria for lower-priced or free care.