Photo Gallery 1 Images
Huntsville Police are searching for a female suspect who robbed a gas station at the Chevron at Airport Road on December 20.
Police say the woman walked inside the gas station and grabbed a few items, but as the clerk rang her up for the items, she pulled out a gun.
If you have any information about the suspect or robbery, you are asked to contact Huntsville Police.
Related Content
- Suspect sought for Airport Road gas station robbery
- Advance America robbery suspect sought by Decatur Police
- Truck explodes at Guntersville gas station
- Florida murder suspect sought in Harvest community
- Teen injured in Decatur shooting, suspect sought
- 'Freedom Fighter Bandit' sought in Georgia bank robberies
- Bank robbery suspect behind bars
- Police searching for robbery suspects
- Police: 3 stabbed in Decatur gas station fight
- Decatur woman charged with stabbing at gas station
Scroll for more content...