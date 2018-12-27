Clear
Suspect sought for Airport Road gas station robbery

If you have any information about the suspect or robbery, you are asked to contact Huntsville Police.

Huntsville Police are searching for a female suspect who robbed a gas station at the Chevron at Airport Road on December 20.

Police say the woman walked inside the gas station and grabbed a few items, but as the clerk rang her up for the items, she pulled out a gun.

