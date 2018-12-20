AAA says more people are travelling by car this holiday season

A record number of people are hitting the roads this holiday season and according to AAA, December 20 is the busiest travel day.

"Plans are to be on the road for the next 12 hours heading towards Cleveland," Brian Owens of Guntersville said. "We'll get to see family, and we're real excited about that."

Some drivers said they're not looking forward to the conditions.

Between now and the new year, AAA says 102 million people will travel by car. This is nearly a four and a half percent increase from last year, and the most since AAA started keeping track.

Atlanta made the top ten busiest destinations this year, and AAA says the worst time to drive there will be this Saturday between 3 to 4 p.m.

"It's kind of been a crazy, rainy mess," Owens said.

Travel times could be up to four times as long as a normal trip.