It's time for Decatur's annual Polar Bear Plunge.
The Polar Bear Plunge is a holiday tradition where people jump into the Tennessee River on New Year's Day. Last year, about 40 people plunged into the river.
The event starts at noon at Riverwalk Marina. All proceeds go to "Meals on Wheels," which serves meals to nearly 300 disabled residents in Morgan County.
Related Content
- Decatur's annual Polar Bear Plunge will be on New Year's Day
- Second Annual Butterfly Ball held in Decatur this weekend
- Decatur man dies days after violent altercation
- Decatur Christmas Day fire ruins family feast
- Decatur police investigating shooting
- Chemical spill in Decatur
- Card cloning hits Decatur
- Build-a-Bear Workshop holding "Pay Your Age Day"
- Decatur City Schools alters bus route for upcoming school year
- Early Signing Day pays off big for 2 Decatur athletes
Scroll for more content...