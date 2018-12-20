Clear

Decatur's annual Polar Bear Plunge will be on New Year's Day

Courtesy of the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Courtesy of the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama

All proceeds benefit "Meals on Wheels."

It's time for Decatur's annual Polar Bear Plunge.

The Polar Bear Plunge is a holiday tradition where people jump into the Tennessee River on New Year's Day. Last year, about 40 people plunged into the river.

The event starts at noon at Riverwalk Marina. All proceeds go to "Meals on Wheels," which serves meals to nearly 300 disabled residents in Morgan County.

