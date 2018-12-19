Clear

UNA professor's employment terminated after sexual harassment allegations

Gaston’s employment with the university ended on December 17.

According to the University of North Alabama, Dr. Gregory Gaston’s employment there ended on December 17 after sexual harassment allegations were made against him.

A letter from the university to Gaston, who was a professor there, says it found him responsible for violating the Sexual Misconduct Policy and UNA's Policy on Consensual Relationships. The university's Title IX office made the recommendation for his termination.

The university has provided the documents below:

