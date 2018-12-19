According to the University of North Alabama, Dr. Gregory Gaston’s employment there ended on December 17 after sexual harassment allegations were made against him.
A letter from the university to Gaston, who was a professor there, says it found him responsible for violating the Sexual Misconduct Policy and UNA's Policy on Consensual Relationships. The university's Title IX office made the recommendation for his termination.
---
The university has provided the documents below:
Related Content
- UNA professor's employment terminated after sexual harassment allegations
- House ethics panel opens Conyers investigation amid sexual harassment allegations
- Former UNA professor named in sexual assault lawsuit seeks $7M in damages
- Madison County Sheriff, County sued for allegations of sexual harassment by deputy
- James Franco disputes sexual misconduct allegations
- Uber's new policy for alleged sexual misconduct
- 3 women sue CBS News and Charlie Rose, alleging harassment
- SAG 'reviewing' Morgan Freeman lifetime achievement honor following harassment allegations
- Feds probe USC over handling of sex harassment allegations
- Woman charged with stealing from employer
Scroll for more content...