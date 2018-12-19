Suspects sought after vehicle chase with Decatur Police

Police were involved in a short car chase in Decatur Tuesday night around 11:30. It started on Canterbury Avenue and ended on 21st Avenue near 9th Street.
The vehicle was a Toyota Avalon and was stolen out of Huntsville. Three people ran from the car and are still being looked for.
According to Decatur Police, Huntsville Police are taking over the investigation.
