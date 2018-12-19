Clear

Suspects sought after vehicle chase with Decatur Police

Three people ran from the car and are still being looked for.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 11:25 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 11:29 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Police were involved in a short car chase in Decatur Tuesday night around 11:30. It started on Canterbury Avenue and ended on 21st Avenue near 9th Street.

The vehicle was a Toyota Avalon and was stolen out of Huntsville. Three people ran from the car and are still being looked for. 

According to Decatur Police, Huntsville Police are taking over the investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events