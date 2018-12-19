Madison Co. school bus driver found at fault for failing to yield the right of way before crash

The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Tuesday, December 4 between a school bus and a vehicle at Charity Lane and Mitchell Moore Road. The driver of the bus was found at fault for failing to yield the right of way, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has a timeline of the incident.
The school bus was transporting 42 children northbound on Bolden Hughey Road, and it stopped at the intersection of Charity Lane. The other vehicle was westbound on Charity Lane and was approaching the intersection of Bolden Hughey Road. The bus driver failed to notice the other vehicle approaching and proceeded to pull out onto Charity Lane, according to ALEA.
According to the report, the bus driver failed to yield to the vehicle and struck it as it was going through the intersection, causing it to go off the right side of the roadway. The driver of the bus said he had stopped and looked before pulling out but didn't see the other vehicle coming.
No injuries were reported from the wreck. According to Madison County Schools, the bus driver is still employed.
