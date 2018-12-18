Here are 4 rocket launches you could watch this week, conditions permitting

Clear
Here's a schedule of what's launching, and when.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 1:13 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 5:30 PM
Posted By: Jason Hanna, CNN

(CNN) -- If you like watching humans blast things into space, you could be in for a feast this week.

Space companies intend to launch four rockets, if conditions are right -- and all of them are expected to be shown online.

7:44 p.m. CST Wednesday: United Launch Alliance

What: The United Launch Alliance's Delta IV rocket is sending up a classified payload for the US National Reconnaissance Office. UPDATE: This launch was scheduled for Tuesday night, but was scrubbed due to high ground-level winds at the launch site. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday, at 7:44 pm CST.

Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base in California

How to watch: ulalaunch.com

9:07 a.m. ET Wednesday: SpaceX

What: SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is to send up a GPS satellite for the US Air Force. This initially was scheduled for Tuesday morning, but the onboard flight computer aborted the launch, SpaceX said during a live webcast. The company is aiming for the next, 26-minute launch window that begins at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday.

Launch site: Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force station

How to watch: SpaceX's website

11:37 a.m. ET Wednesday: Arianespace

What: French company Arianespace is using a Soyuz rocket to take a satellite into space for the French Defense Ministry. This launch initially was scheduled for Tuesday, but was delayed because of weather conditions.

Launch site: The Guiana Space Center in French Guiana

How to watch: arianespace.com

Wednesday TBD: Blue Origin

What: This 10th test of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket system is expected to send nine NASA-sponsored research and technology payloads into space. The launch was supposed to happen Tuesday, but it was scrubbed because of a "ground infrastructure issue." The company is trying to determine whether it can launch Wednesday.

Launch site: Near the town of Van Horn in West Texas

How to watch: BlueOrigin.com

