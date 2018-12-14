Clear

TRIVIA: How much do you know about Christmas food?

Put your Christmas food knowledge to the test!

 

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events