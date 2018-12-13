Clear
Gov. Ivey awards funding to help low-income residents in north Alabama

Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties will all receive funding through the grants.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 2:20 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 3:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey announced $3.1 million in grants that will go towards helping low-income Alabamians. Some of this money intended to improve employment and quality of life was awarded to programs in north Alabama.

“Community Action Agencies offer services that support low-income families as they work to create a more stable foundation for a successful life,” Ivey said. “I commend these agencies for their work toward reducing poverty and helping families in need.”

If you are in need of assistance from a local community action agency, contact information can be found at http://www.caaalabama.org/agency-list.php.

