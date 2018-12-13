Gov. Ivey awards funding to help low-income residents in north Alabama

On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey announced $3.1 million in grants that will go towards helping low-income Alabamians. Some of this money intended to improve employment and quality of life was awarded to programs in north Alabama.

“Community Action Agencies offer services that support low-income families as they work to create a more stable foundation for a successful life,” Ivey said. “I commend these agencies for their work toward reducing poverty and helping families in need.”

Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties will all receive funding through the grants.

If you are in need of assistance from a local community action agency, contact information can be found at http://www.caaalabama.org/agency-list.php.

