Suspect wanted in relation to four-wheeler theft in Limestone Co.

Investigators in Athens are looking for a suspect, 34-year-old Luis Lopez, who is wanted in relation to a recent four-wheeler theft.

Lopez has a warrant out for his arrest. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts call 256-232-0111.

On Friday, the victim returned home to the Reid community to find that her four-wheeler was not there. She reported this to authorities and posted on social media about the theft.

Members of the community provided photos and security camera footage to the victim, which she gave to investigators. This information led to Lopez being identified as the suspect, a warrant being issued for his arrest and the recovery of the four-wheeler through the execution of a search warrant.