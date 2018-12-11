Lexington man killed in wreck on Alabama 64

According to Alabama State Troopers, a Lexington man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened Monday around 7 a.m.
Jason Allen was killed when his vehicle left the road on Alabama 64 near Lexington, hit a parked vehicle and then flipped over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
