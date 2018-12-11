Clear
Lexington man killed in wreck on Alabama 64

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 10:56 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Alabama State Troopers, a Lexington man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened Monday around 7 a.m. 

Jason Allen was killed when his vehicle left the road on Alabama 64 near Lexington, hit a parked vehicle and then flipped over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

