Tuesday morning we have school delays in the Tennessee Valley:
* Albertville City Schools - Delayed 2 hours
* Boaz City Schools - Delayed 2 hours
* Ft. Payne City Schools - Delayed 2 hours
* Guntersville City Schools - Delayed 2 hours
*Jackson County Schools - Delayed 2 hours
* Marshall County Schools - Delayed 3 hours
