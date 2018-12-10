Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

School Delays In The Tennessee Valley

School delays are in place as severe weather hits the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 5:13 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 6:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Tuesday morning we have school delays in the Tennessee Valley:

* Albertville City Schools - Delayed 2 hours

* Boaz City Schools - Delayed 2 hours

* Ft. Payne City Schools - Delayed 2 hours

* Guntersville City Schools - Delayed 2 hours

*Jackson County Schools - Delayed 2 hours

* Marshall County Schools - Delayed 3 hours

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events