Clear

'Avengers: Endgame' trailer is finally here

Article Image

Much to the excitement of fans, the trailer for the fourth film in the "Avengers" franchise has arrived.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 1:59 PM
Posted By: CNN

Much to the excitement of fans, the trailer for the fourth film in the "Avengers" franchise has arrived.

The upcoming film, "Avengers: Endgame," features Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr., Captain America, played by Chris Evans, and Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson.

Iron Man is shown floating through space with insufficient oxygen after being left on Titan.

The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, also includes popular characters Dr. Strange [Benedict Cumberbatch], Spider-Man [Tom Holland], Thor [Chris Hemsworth], Hulk [Mark Ruffalo], Ant-Man [Paul Rudd] and Black Panther [Chadwick Boseman].

"Avengers: Endgame" hits theaters May 3, 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events