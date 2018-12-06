Russellville woman says she was not running an illegal daycare

Two Russellville women have posted bail after being arrested for running an illegal daycare out of their home. Police charged Eulalia Andres and Maria Tomas with endangering the welfare of a child when school resource officers found 13 kids inside during a home check that police said is routine in Franklin County.

WAAY 31 spoke with Tomas, who didn't speak English, through a translator. She said 9 of the 13 children police found are her relatives and that the other four belong to someone who dropped them off for the day. Tomas said she's not running a daycare, but she did say she accepted some money to buy Christmas presents.

Police said it is not true that nine of the children are her relatives. Some neighbors said they were surprised about what was happening just a few doors down, but one person said he sees a lot of cars pulling in and out of the house on a regular basis.

When the school resource officers found the 13 children, they notified the Department of Human Resources, who took custody of the kids until their parents could pick them up.