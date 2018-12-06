Three suspects arrested in Decatur after multiple vehicle thefts

Three suspects were arrested Wednesday after multiple vehicle thefts and a home burglary were reported in southwest Decatur during November 2018. Five vehicles were stolen around the city, and four of them have been recovered, along with property taken during the burglary.

An investigation by Decatur Police identified David Redmon, Christina Jones and David Cheeks as suspects.

According to investigators, the stolen vehicles were being sold to Freeman Kirby and taken to Kirby's Auto Parts in Trinity. Kirby was arrested by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office for three counts of receiving stolen property in the first degree, in connection to the investigation.

Redmon was charged with five counts of theft of property in the first degree and one count of burglary in the third degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $27,500.

Jones was charged with two counts of theft of property in the first degree and taken to the Morgan County Jail with a bond at $10,000.

Cheeks was charged with one count of theft of property in the first degree, and he was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $5,000 bond.