Huntsville Police respond to wreck on Jordan Lane

According to Huntsville Police, a 19-year-old driver pulled into a parking center around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, thought she hit her brakes but police think she hit her gas pedal instead and then hit a pole on the side of Cliff's Family Hair Cutters.
There is minor damage to the vehicle, which went into the bushes, and it is being towed. No injuries were reported, and police say no charges are expected to be filed.
