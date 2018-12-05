Photo Gallery 3 Images
Three suspects are in custody after a traffic stop by Florence Police officers Tuesday night.
Officers discovered that three of the vehicle's occupants had warrants for their arrest. The vehicle was searched, and meth, heroin and a firearm were found.
The suspects, Bret Atkinson, Chanller Pigg and Callie Hurd, are all charged with Trafficking in Illegal Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia. Atkinson is charged with promoting prison contraband. Hurd is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.
Related Content
- Three suspects in custody on drug charges after traffic stop in Florence
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
- Wrecked 18-wheeler blocks Florence traffic
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Jackson Co.
- Six suspects in custody after drug bust in Athens
- Florence woman charged with using drugs while pregnant
- Florence woman charged with giving drugs to juvenile
- Man arrested after a traffic stop
- Man arrested after traffic stop in Decatur
- Two in custody after shooting, standoff in Florence
Scroll for more content...