Three suspects in custody on drug charges after traffic stop in Florence

Bret Atkinson (left), Callie Hurd (center), and Chanller Pigg (right) Bret Atkinson (left), Callie Hurd (center), and Chanller Pigg (right)

The arrests happened during a traffic stop in East Florence.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 11:43 AM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 11:53 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Bret Atkinson
Chanller Pigg
Callie Hurd

Three suspects are in custody after a traffic stop by Florence Police officers Tuesday night.

Officers discovered that three of the vehicle's occupants had warrants for their arrest. The vehicle was searched, and meth, heroin and a firearm were found.

The suspects, Bret Atkinson, Chanller Pigg and Callie Hurd, are all charged with Trafficking in Illegal Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia. Atkinson is charged with promoting prison contraband. Hurd is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.

