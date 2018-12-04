Final plans to be announced Thursday for Cecil Ashburn Drive in Huntsville

As we near the new year, we are also getting closer to a major road closure in Huntsville. Cecil Ashburn Drive will look completely different in about a year.

The road won't be open much longer for thru traffic, but the city's urban and economic development director, Shane Davis, said it should only be closed for about ten months and that the end result will be worth the wait.

"It's kind of like ripping the band off. It's ten months until we have travel back open, two lanes like we have now, and then it will finish in another six months," Davis said.

He said the project's timeline is much better than it was previously when it was expected to take 30 months to complete. One driver said she's traveled the road from her home in Hampton Cove to Jones Valley everyday for 10 years.

"Me and my family live over there, and we are actually moving because it's closing," Katherine Derivaux, who lives in Huntsville, said.

Derivaux said she doesn't want to have to take alternate routes, because she thinks the road will be too congested.

Huntsville City Councilwoman Frances Akrdige said she's all for the safety improvements that include new pavement and a median strip, however, she's against the road widening that was decided before she took office.

"The train has left the station. Fortunately, I know our engineering department is thorough, and they have designed a road that will be up to par, up to standards. It will be safer and have more traffic flow," Akrdige said.

Officials said a news conference will be held Thursday morning to release the final plans for the road and more details for the project. The Huntsville City Council is expected to vote on the construction contract for the project at Thursday evening's meeting.