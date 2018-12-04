Marshall County non-profit works to keep local homeless warm

As the temperature drops, one Marshall County non-profit organization is working to make sure the local homeless stay warm.

Until March, Room In the Inn will open its doors at Lifepoint Church in Albertville from noon to 3 p.m. for registration, classes and hot meals. Classes range from art to faith to practical life skills.

Room In the Inn also provides overnight shelter through area churches on a rotating basis. One of the volunteers said it's what she has overcome in her own life that encouraged her to help others in this way.

"I know life circumstances are out there. I've been there, done that and I have been able to come beyond that, and I just love to watch God work through every person, and I love to be able to allow him to use for me for that purpose," Samantha Hankins, the day program coordinator, said.

To learn more about Room In the Inn or to make a donation, click HERE.