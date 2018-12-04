Huntsville Utilities warns customers of scam calls

An official with Huntsville Utilities says there has been a large increase of phone-based utility scam calls.
The callers are identifying themselves as utility employees and are threatening customers with disconnection if payment is not readily made.
Huntsville Utilities warns customer that these calls are coming from scammers, not the company.
