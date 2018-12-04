UPDATE: Madison City Schools placed on code yellow while police search for woman

UPDATE: The code yellow has been lifted.
According to Superintendent Robby Parker, Madison City Schools are on a code yellow, or soft lock out, because police are searching for a woman who left Bradford Health Services on foot. She is Caucasian, 5'7" and in her 30s.
The woman was last seen wearing a black and red flannel jacket, blue jeans and was barefoot. Officials are worried about the woman getting hypothermia due to the low temperatures. Parker said they do not feel threatened but because of the search, they wanted to take extra safety precautions.
Parker said this code yellow means they are aware of what is happening, making sure all the doors are locked for all schools.
