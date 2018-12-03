Clear
Athens Police investigate burglary at Jimmy Smith Buick GMC

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 12:34 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 12:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Monday morning, the Athens Police Department received a call that Jimmy Smith Buick GMC on U.S. 72 East had been burglarized. A window was broken and two vehicles were taken from the dealership. Both of these have since been recovered in Decatur.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with information is asked to call Athens Police at 256-233-8700.

