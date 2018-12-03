Alabama man's family 'devastated' by autopsy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A lawyer for the family of a black man shot to death by an Alabama police officer on Thanksgiving night says they're devastated by his autopsy.

Their lawyer said Monday that a forensic pathologist hired by the family found Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. was struck three times in the back side of his body, including one gunshot that entered the rear of his skull.

Speaking at the family's small church in north Birmingham, attorney Ben Crump says nothing justifies the officer's shooting of "EJ as he was running away from him."

Emantic Bradford Sr. was visibly angry at the news conference, jabbing his finger as he addressed the unnamed officer through TV cameras.

He said "this is murder" and called the officer "a coward" for shooting his son in the back.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson also was there. He says the authorities' refusal to release video evidence smacks of a cover-up.