Six people charged in Limestone Co. for taking advantage of mentally unstable inmate, seventh suspect sought

Six people have been charged in Limestone County and a seventh suspect is sought for conspiring to take advantage of a mentally unstable inmate. The suspects are accused of burglarizing her home, emptying her bank account and using her vehicles and credit card information over a several-month long period in which she was incarcerated.

Limestone County correctional officers made investigators aware on November 26 that a mentally unstable inmate was being taken advantage of. The inmate told an investigator that her house had been burglarized and that her cars and all of her money were stolen.

While visiting the victim's home on Quinn Road, investigators found Derrick Hicks, Bethany West and another female. Investigators say Hicks was staying at the home and is accused of damaging the victim’s vehicles and re-working one of them to start with a screwdriver, since he did not have the key.

Hicks's girlfriend, Monica Gray, was a fellow inmate of the victim and according to an investigator who reviewed telephone conversations between her and Hicks, she initiated the plan to burglarize the home. Officials say she told Hicks where the inmate's home is and how to carry out the crimes.

A phone call between Gray and Antonio Nelson showed conspiracy to obtain methamphetamine from a cartel, investigators say. The exact amount of money stolen from the victim's bank accounts has not been determined yet, but it's believed to be in the tens of thousands of dollars. Jewelry and cash, along with other valuable items, were taken from the home.

Arrest warrants were obtained for the suspects Christopher Aday, Vincent Scales and Brandy Johnson. Aday and Scales were taken into custody, but Johnson is still sought.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with any information about Johnson's location call 256-232-0111. The investigation is ongoing, and officials say additional arrests are expected to be made.

The suspects' charges and bonds are listed below:

* Monica Gray, 37, of Athens - 2 counts of Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree and Conspiracy to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime, Trafficking. She was held at the Limestone County Jail prior to receiving these charges, and the bond for these has not been set yet.

* Derrick Hicks, 33, of Athens - 2 counts of Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree and 2 counts of Illegal Possession of a Credit/Debit Card. He is in the Limestone County Jail on a $15,500 bond.

* Bethany West, 33, of Athens - Burglary 3rd Degree and 3 counts of Illegal Possession of a Credit/Debit Card. She was released from the Limestone County Jail on a $7,000 bond.

* Christopher Aday, 38, of Lester - Burglary 3rd Degree. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

* Vincent Scales, 37, of Athens - Burglary 3rd Degree. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

* Antonio Nelson, 28, of Athens - Conspiracy to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime, Trafficking. He is in the Limestone County Jail on a $12,500 bond.

* Brandy Johnson, 27, of Elkmont - She is wanted by law enforcement in connection to the burglary.