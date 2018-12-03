Police investigate fatal stabbing in DeKalb County

According to the Crossville Police Department, a man was stabbed and killed Sunday around 1 p.m. on Main Street.
Police say 27-year-old Austin Gilbert stabbed Craig Nix, who died on the way to the hospital. Gilbert is charged with murder, but his bond has not been set at this time.
