Police investigate fatal stabbing in DeKalb County

Crossville Police say this was a domestic situation between two men.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 9:56 AM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 10:00 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Crossville Police Department, a man was stabbed and killed Sunday around 1 p.m. on Main Street.

Police say 27-year-old Austin Gilbert stabbed Craig Nix, who died on the way to the hospital. Gilbert is charged with murder, but his bond has not been set at this time.

