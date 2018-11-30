Car theft investigation in Athens leads to man's arrest

A suspect, Tyrese Jamal Sales, was arrested Thursday for two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle. Investigators with Athens Police were working on multiple cases involving vehicles that had been broken into, and he became a suspect when he was stopped by Madison Police on November 21.
A credit card that belonged to a victim was found on Sales's person. Investigators searched Sales's home and found several more items that were stolen from vehicles.
Sales was taken to the Limestone County Jail.
