Car theft investigation in Athens leads to man's arrest

Tyrese Jamal Sales was arrested for two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 5:19 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 5:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A suspect, Tyrese Jamal Sales, was arrested Thursday for two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle. Investigators with Athens Police were working on multiple cases involving vehicles that had been broken into, and he became a suspect when he was stopped by Madison Police on November 21.

A credit card that belonged to a victim was found on Sales's person. Investigators searched Sales's home and found several more items that were stolen from vehicles.

Sales was taken to the Limestone County Jail.

