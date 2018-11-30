Clear
Huntsville radio station collecting donations with Salvation Army to help local residents

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 2:52 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 2:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

From now until the weekend before Christmas, the local radio station, 93.3 Nash Icon in Huntsville, is running the A.J. McCloud Red Kettle Tour with the Salvation Army.

A grand prize, a guitar autographed by Toby Keith, will be given out to one lucky person at the end of the tour. 

The tour's upcoming stops are listed below:

* Saturday, December 1 at Kroger on Oakwood Avenue and Memorial Parkway from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

* Thursday December 6 at Cabela's in Huntsville from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

