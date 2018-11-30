Huntsville radio station collecting donations with Salvation Army to help local residents

From now until the weekend before Christmas, the local radio station, 93.3 Nash Icon in Huntsville, is running the A.J. McCloud Red Kettle Tour with the Salvation Army.
A grand prize, a guitar autographed by Toby Keith, will be given out to one lucky person at the end of the tour.
---
The tour's upcoming stops are listed below:
* Saturday, December 1 at Kroger on Oakwood Avenue and Memorial Parkway from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
* Thursday December 6 at Cabela's in Huntsville from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
