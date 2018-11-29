I-Team: Parole board's corrective action plan not approved by Gov. Ivey and Steve Marshall

Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall's response to a corrective action plan submitted by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has been released. The plan was not approved.

This response is a result of Ivey's executive order in October that halted early paroles and gave the board 30 days to come up with a plan to fix its problems. This followed a WAAY 31 I-team investigation into how a dangerous man, Jimmy Spencer, was released after he was supposed to be serving a life sentence for crimes he committed in Franklin County.

In response to the corrective action plan, Ivey and Marshall acknowledge beneficial areas, but state that overall, the plan leaves unanswered questions about how and if the board will make the necessary changes. These questions are in the areas of "(1) ensuring excellence in executive leadership, (2) cultivating a culture of respect towards victims and law enforcement, (3) ensuring adequate preparation for parole hearings, and (4) maintaining supervision of parolees."

Ivey and Marshall request that the board answer their questions and submit a revised plan within 30 days.