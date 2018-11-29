Athens man charged with exploiting the elderly, second suspect sought

An Athens man is in custody after investigators say he took cash and property from a 77-year-old man's home while the victim was hospitalized. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is still seeking a female suspect.

Jason Gilbert is in the Limestone County Jail with a bond at $5000. He is charged with Financial Exploitation of the Elderly 1st Degree. Amber Roberson has arrest warrants for the same charge.

On September 29, deputies took a report for burglary at Grover Drive. The victim had reported that over $2,500 in cash and property was missing from his home when he returned from the hospital. The man told investigators that a former neighbor, Amber Roberson, checked on him since his wife passed away and had a key to the home.

Investigators say Roberson called the hospital on the day the victim's property was stolen to check on him, which they believe was her making sure that he was not at his home.

Gilbert, Roberson’s boyfriend, is shown on security footage selling stolen items at a local business. Gilbert changed his story several times before confessing to investigators.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about Roberson’s location call 256-232-0111.