Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Parole board's corrective action plan not approved by Gov. Ivey and Steve Marshall Full Story

Athens man charged with exploiting the elderly, second suspect sought

Amber Roberson (right) and Jason Gilbert (left) Amber Roberson (right) and Jason Gilbert (left)

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about Roberson’s location call 256-232-0111.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 3:33 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 3:47 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

An Athens man is in custody after investigators say he took cash and property from a 77-year-old man's home while the victim was hospitalized. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is still seeking a female suspect.

Jason Gilbert is in the Limestone County Jail with a bond at $5000. He is charged with Financial Exploitation of the Elderly 1st Degree. Amber Roberson has arrest warrants for the same charge.

On September 29, deputies took a report for burglary at Grover Drive. The victim had reported that over $2,500 in cash and property was missing from his home when he returned from the hospital. The man told investigators that a former neighbor, Amber Roberson, checked on him since his wife passed away and had a key to the home.

Investigators say Roberson called the hospital on the day the victim's property was stolen to check on him, which they believe was her making sure that he was not at his home.

Gilbert, Roberson’s boyfriend, is shown on security footage selling stolen items at a local business. Gilbert changed his story several times before confessing to investigators.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about Roberson’s location call 256-232-0111.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events