Hoover mall shooting suspect arrested in Georgia

Law enforcement officials apprehended a suspect on Thursday for the shooting that happened at Hoover's Riverchase Galleria mall on Thanksgiving.

Public outrage erupted after the Hoover Police Department said the man who died from being shot and killed by police after running away from the scene, Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, was not the one who fired the shots that injured an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old.

The suspected shooter, 20-year-old Erron Brown, was taken into custody in Fulton Co., Georgia at his relative's home after a warrant was obtained for his arrest on Wednesday. The warrant was served for the attempted murder of the two victims who were injured.

Brown is awaiting his extradition to Alabama to be booked in the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham on a $150,000 bond. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, additional charges are expected to be filed against Brown.