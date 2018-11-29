Clear

Hoover mall shooting suspect arrested in Georgia

The shooting happened on Thanksgiving during Black Friday shopping.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 11:01 AM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 12:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Law enforcement officials apprehended a suspect on Thursday for the shooting that happened at Hoover's Riverchase Galleria mall on Thanksgiving.

Public outrage erupted after the Hoover Police Department said the man who died from being shot and killed by police after running away from the scene, Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, was not the one who fired the shots that injured an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old.

The suspected shooter, 20-year-old Erron Brown, was taken into custody in Fulton Co., Georgia at his relative's home after a warrant was obtained for his arrest on Wednesday. The warrant was served for the attempted murder of the two victims who were injured.

Brown is awaiting his extradition to Alabama to be booked in the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham on a $150,000 bond. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, additional charges are expected to be filed against Brown.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events