Thieves clean out food pantry that’s fed the needy for 60-years

A metro nonprofit that has fed hundreds of thousands of people in need for 60-years has found themselves to be victims of theft.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 7:38 AM
Posted By: KTVI

Bridgeton, MO (KTVI) -- A metro nonprofit that has fed hundreds of thousands of people in need for 60-years has found themselves to be victims of theft. Volunteers said thieves broke into their warehouse and took off with truckloads of food meant for the homeless and needy.

It happened at Joan Gieson Ministries of Love. Volunteers said the thieves cleared off the shelves and took all of the meats from inside the freezer.

The Gieson family has dedicated decades of service to providing with people in need. One year the nonprofit was able to serve 36,000 people at a single Christmas dinner.

They said police are investigating the incident and looking into possible surveillance footage.

