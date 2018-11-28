Marshall County looks to hire more corrections officers

Eyes turned to Marshall County when the sheriff's office said it was short-staffed after a riot broke out at the jail in July. The County Commission Chairman, James Hutcheson, says they're doing what they can to get the word out about the vacancies at the Marshall County Jail.

"We have 18 positions and we have 6 vacancies right now, so we are still down a good bit," said Hutcheson.

Officials say job applications have slowed with the holidays, but they are remaining hopeful people will want to work at the jail.

"We're making headway as far as interviewing people and the sheriff's department is doing a good job as far as filling those positions," said Hutcheson.

The sheriff's office provided no comment. The pay as a corrections officer is set to just under $11 an hour.