Rain chances and temperatures increase starting Thursday

Tonight will not be as cold as the last few nights but it will still be chilly. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday morning will start off mostly cloudy but shower chances will increase a little in the morning but more so in the afternoon. The rain will become more steady Thursday night and through Friday.

Another system will move into the Valley Friday night bringing some heavy rain and some storms to the Valley. The won't be as steady Saturday afternoon but the chances will linger into early Sunday morning.