Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Interstate 565 to be temporarily shut down due to blasting

MGN Online MGN Online

The shutdowns will be on Thursday and Monday at 2:00 p.m. and will last around 10 minutes.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 2:36 PM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 3:51 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The east and west bound lanes of Interstate 565 in Madison will be closed for around 10 minutes on Thursday and Monday for blasting due to construction for an exit ramp around the Town Madison Development.

Police vehicles and officers will be at the interstate to stop traffic a safe distance away. Authorities urge drivers to take an alternate route if timely travel is imperative.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events