Interstate 565 to be temporarily shut down due to blasting

The east and west bound lanes of Interstate 565 in Madison will be closed for around 10 minutes on Thursday and Monday for blasting due to construction for an exit ramp around the Town Madison Development.
Police vehicles and officers will be at the interstate to stop traffic a safe distance away. Authorities urge drivers to take an alternate route if timely travel is imperative.
