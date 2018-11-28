Supreme Court of AL issues opinion on complaint from employees of U.S. Space and Rocket Center

A complaint was originally filed by three employees of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, Janice Ingalls, Milton Parker and Kamara Bowling Davis. In it, they claim that the employer has ignored paid state holidays and an incentive known as longevity pay for decades. During their October term, the Supreme Court of Alabama issued a 52-page opinion on the matter, which was released on November 21.

The Supreme Court opinion was referenced in another lawsuit that was brought by the Alabama Space Science Exhibit Commission against Korean company, Odysseia. The company claimed that it owned the licensing rights for "Space Camp."