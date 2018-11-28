A complaint was originally filed by three employees of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, Janice Ingalls, Milton Parker and Kamara Bowling Davis. In it, they claim that the employer has ignored paid state holidays and an incentive known as longevity pay for decades. During their October term, the Supreme Court of Alabama issued a 52-page opinion on the matter, which was released on November 21.
The Supreme Court opinion was referenced in another lawsuit that was brought by the Alabama Space Science Exhibit Commission against Korean company, Odysseia. The company claimed that it owned the licensing rights for "Space Camp."
Related Content
- Supreme Court of AL issues opinion on complaint from employees of U.S. Space and Rocket Center
- Space And Rocket Center hosting film festival
- U.S. Space and Rocket Center launches rocket preservation project
- Space & Rocket Center to hold Thursday job fair
- Space and Rocket Center CEO to speak to UNA students
- Marriott hotel near Space and Rocket Center evacuated for fire
- U.S. Space & Rocket Center to hold job fair
- Space and Rocket Center, American Girl partner for Space Camp doll
- Rocket City could be top contender for U.S. Space Force
- Rocket City Fair announced