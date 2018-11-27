Lawrence Co. deputies did a welfare check on disabled 12-year-old before she was hit and killed

Lawrence County Sheriff, Gene Mitchell, told WAAY 31 that 12-year-old Jayla Sutton's neighbor called deputies on Thanksgiving concerned because the visually impaired and disabled child had walked across the street to her home without supervision.

Mitchell said when deputies arrived at the neighbor's home they contacted the Department of Human Resources. It's unknown what happened next, because the agency won't publicly discuss specific cases.

It is known that hours later, Jayla walked away from home again. This time, she made it three miles and was struck and killed on Highway 157. State troopers said this appeared to be an accident, and it's unclear if the driver of the pickup truck will face charges.

The sheriff's office said members of Jayla's family were not under investigation for negligence.