Woman arrested in Limestone Co. after investigators found meth pipe in her baby's diaper

Jessica Young of Rogersville was arrested Monday evening on charges of receiving stolen property in the 1st Degree, chemical endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her boyfriend and her five-month old baby's father, Timothy Cline from Lester, has warrants out for his arrest after leaving the scene on foot.

Young was found in a stolen U-Haul rental truck at a home at Dogwood Circle when investigators responded to a report of a stolen motorcycle being located there. They found the motorcycle along with the stolen U-Haul. Cline was standing in the yard with the home's owner, who was detained by investigators. Cline fled on foot when the investigators approached.



Courtesy of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office

The homeowner allowed the investigator, Young and the baby into the home due to the cold. Young told investigators she needed to change her baby and throw the baby’s diaper away. One of the investigators saw that she had taken something out of the baby’s bag and put it the diaper before she changed the baby. Investigators looked in the diaper after she threw it away and found a used meth pipe. She also had outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Cline was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a tan American flag on the front and black pants. He was headed northwest from Dogwood Circle toward Wright Road and Snake Road. Charges have been filed against him for receiving stolen property in the 1st degree, chemical endangerment of a child and attempting to elude.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted, and the child has been released to a family member. Young is being held at the Limestone County Jail. Anyone with information regarding Cline's location is asked to call the investigator, Caleb Durden, at 256-232-0111.