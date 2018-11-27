Clear

Florence woman indicted after fatal wreck

The wreck happened on May 7, 2018.

Audrey White, 30, of Florence, was charged with manslaughter after a wreck on May 7, 2018 at Florence Boulevard and Glendale Avenue that resulted in a man's death.

The grand jury found White guilty of of recklessly causing the death of Milton Thompson by turning in front of the motorcycle that he was driving. White was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

