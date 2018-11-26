Clear

Athens Cemetery Parks and Recreation Director passes away at 49

Courtesy of the City of Athens

Ben Wiley worked with the city for more than 25 years.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 12:30 PM
Updated: Nov. 26, 2018 12:30 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Athens Cemetery Parks and Recreation Director, Ben Wiley, has passed away at the age of 49 after working with the city for over 25 years. He will be buried in Thatch-Mann Cemetery.

Wiley passed away at his home in Athens on Saturday, November 24, 2018. His funeral arrangements are being handled by the Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. A service will be held there on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. 

