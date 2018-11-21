Two police officers injured after shooting at Talladega Walmart

A police officer was shot and another injured Wednesday morning in a shooting outside a Walmart in Talladega.

The ABC affiliate station in Birmingham reports the incident started with a call of a possible kidnapping. Officers who were nearby the store responded and made contact with the suspect's vehicle. This is when authorities say the suspect started shooting and officers returned fire.

Both officers were taken to hospitals and are expected to recover. According to law enforcement, the suspect and a second person in the same vehicle are dead.