AL Department of Transportation limits road construction for Thanksgiving

Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation, say that road construction will be limited for the Thanksgiving holiday as a safety precaution and to ease traffic congestion.

There will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates from noon on Wednesday, November 21 until midnight on Sunday, November 25. Road improvement and maintenance projects are underway along parts of Interstate 65 and Interstate 85 in Alabama.

Depending on road conditions, there may be lower speed limits and construction material in some areas. The Alabama Department of Transportation urges everyone in a moving vehicle to always wear a seat belt, drivers to not speed, as this is the state's leading cause of fatal crashes, and drivers to stay alert while driving through work zones.

