Clear

AL Department of Transportation limits road construction for Thanksgiving

MGN Online MGN Online

The limited road construction will be in place from November 21 to November 25.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 1:12 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation, say that road construction will be limited for the Thanksgiving holiday as a safety precaution and to ease traffic congestion.

There will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates from noon on Wednesday, November 21 until midnight on Sunday, November 25. Road improvement and maintenance projects are underway along parts of Interstate 65 and Interstate 85 in Alabama. 

Depending on road conditions, there may be lower speed limits and construction material in some areas. The Alabama Department of Transportation urges everyone in a moving vehicle to always wear a seat belt, drivers to not speed, as this is the state's leading cause of fatal crashes, and drivers to stay alert while driving through work zones.

WAAY 31 has live traffic updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events