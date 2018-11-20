Steve Marshall announces new lead of Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Tuesday his appointment of federal prosecutor, A. Clark Morris, to lead the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division.

Morris currently serves as First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama. She will assume her new position on January 7.

Morris has 20 years of experience with the U.S. Department of Justice. She is from Alexander City and graduated from the University of Alabama School of Law with her Juris Doctorate degree.

Marshall named James Houts as interim Division Chief for the Special Prosecutions Division. Houts is the former Chief of Criminal Appeals for the Attorney General’s Office.