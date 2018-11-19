Huntsville man robbed and pistol-whipped by armed suspects

Huntsville Police responded to an apartment at 4909 Cotton Row around 3 a.m. Monday to investigate a bullet hole that officers discovered while treating a man's laceration. The man's girlfriend originally told police he had fallen down the stairs and that she was going to bring him to the hospital.

The man then said an unidentified woman had knocked on his door asking for a lighter. He let her into his apartment briefly to give her a lighter. When she was leaving, two armed unidentified men wearing black hoodies and red bandanas entered the apartment. They demanded the victim show them “the money and drugs”. One man had a pistol and the other a shotgun.

The man with the pistol brought the victim into a bedroom and hit him in the head with the weapon multiple times while demanding money and drugs. The suspect then fired a round into the apartment's floor that went into an apartment below where a woman was staying.

The man told police that he did not want to pursue charges. No one was injured from the round that was fired, and Huntsville Police are investigating.