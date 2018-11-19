Decatur Police respond to wreck involving two tractor trailers at Wilson St. and 6th Ave.

Decatur Police responded Monday morning to a wreck at Wilson Street and 6th Avenue that involved two tractor trailers and happened around 8:40 a.m. One truck overturned. Minor injuries were reported, and emergency transport was not necessary.
All northbound lanes on 6th Avenue are closed and all eastbound lanes on Highway 20 are temporarily closed while crews work to flip a tractor trailer upright. The other tractor trailer has been flipped on its wheels, and police say the scene should be cleared soon. Mulch was spilled on the road during the wreck.
