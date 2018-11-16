Changes coming to Huntsville after city council passes new items

According to Kelly Schrimsher with the City of Huntsville, three items were passed by city council Thursday night. These are a change to zoning laws for alcohol sales, a Knox Box partnership between Huntsville Fire and local businesses and changes to Williams Avenue.

The City of Huntsville passed a change for a zoning ordinance to now allow liquor sales in certain parts of the city that were previously prohibited. This impacts Highway Business C-4 zoned districts and Heavy Industry Districts. The change would potentially allow big chain stores to start selling liquor.

The Knox Box partnership is intended to protect businesses when fire strikes by giving firefighters easy access to buildings. A business would register with the company Knox Box and the fire department, and then they would have a lock box outside for firefighters to use.

In another change, Williams Avenue will permanently have one lane headed east on the road. The road runs in front of the Von Braun Center and behind Big Spring Park.