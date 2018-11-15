Harvest Elementary School receives grant from University of Alabama in Huntsville

Harvest Elementary School students were given a grant on Thursday from the University of Alabama in Huntsville that will provide a more hands-on experience when it comes to learning about engineering.

Fifth grade students have been learning about issues in other countries, including animals falling into wells. Five engineering students made a small model of a tool that could help solve the real-world problem.

The Women In Defense organization funded the project in the hope that things like this will help to increase interest in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

One University of Alabama in Huntsville engineer says the project gives students a new way of learning.

"Lectures and books can get boring, especially for children. They really want to be in the middle of everything and interacting, so you want something they can really play with and get excited about," Savannah Grosh, a UAH engineering student, said.

This is the second project the university has created and donated to Harvest Elementary School. It will be available for second through fifth grade students to study.