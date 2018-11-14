Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Replacement appointed after Marshall Co. Commissioner's death

A prayer was led for RE Martin at the Marshall County Commission meeting Wednesday morning.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 10:34 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

David Kelley has been appointed vice chairman as a replacement after the death of RE Martin.

Martin's cause of death has not been released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events