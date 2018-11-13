Suspect arrested for several thefts at motels in Athens

William Clark was arrested Monday for three counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, one count of 1st degree property theft, one count of 2nd degree property theft and one count of 3rd degree criminal mischief.

The thefts happened between November 8 and November 13 and involved Clark entering vehicle or trailers around U.S. 72 and Interstate 65. Tools were taken from a truck at Holiday Inn Express Thursday, November 8 and a truck at Best Western Sunday, November 11, and papers and a case were taken from a car Monday at the Best Western. These incidents resulted in the unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle charges.

Clark is charged with 1st degree property theft for tools taken from a trailer at I-Hop on Sunday, the 2nd degree property theft charge is for tools taken from a trailer at Super 8 Thursday, November 8 and the 3rd degree criminal mischief charge is for damage to a trailer Athens Police say Clark tried to break into at the Days Inn on Sunday.

According to police, the total worth of the tools taken is estimated to be around $11,000. Most of the property has been recovered.

Clark's arrest came after a victim saw a suspicious vehicle near the Days Inn. An investigator found the room at the Best Western where Clark had been staying and when he left the building, officers apprehended him. He was transferred to the county jail.